Attentive and Optimove Integrate Their SMS and Relationship Marketing Platforms
Attentive has integrated its cloud-based personalized text messaging platform with Optimove's relationship marketing hub, empowering customers to engage consumers using personalized text messaging alongside other marketing channels while delivering a unified experience across them all.
This integration allows for the real-time transfer of email data collected via Attentive to Optimove.
"We are pleased to bring this integrated solution to the market with our partner Optimove," said Allison Kelly, head of growth strategy at Attentive, in a statement. "There's more to come, and we believe our mutual clients will be very excited about the investments we are making to personalize customer experiences across channels."
"Today's customers expect brands to provide personalized customer experiences across all touchpoints," said Yuval Shefler, vice president of partnerships at Optimove, in a statement. "By combining Optimove's multichannel orchestration engine with Attentive's personalized text messaging platform, marketers can ensure each customer has the most positive experience while interacting with their brand across all channels."