Oracle Updates Unity Customer Data Platform and Integrates with Zoom and Sprinklr

Oracle today at its Oracle Apps Live virtual event announced a series of innovations within its Unity customer data platform (CDP), providing a single platform that unifies all customer data and enables it to be activated within existing business processes. The company also announced integrations of its Fusion Cloud Customer Experience with Zoom Video Communications and Sprinklr

"We take managing customer data extremely seriously at Oracle and are focused on delivering innovations that help marketers eliminate all the costly and complex integration challenges that typically come with gaining a complete and actionable view of the customer," said Rob Tarkoff, executive vice president and general manager of Oracle Cloud CX and Data Cloud, in a statement. "With Unity we are uniquely placed to address this challenge for marketers. Unity not only brings all data together to create a single view of the customer, but unlike other CDPs, it is also integrated with a complete suite of business applications. This means marketers can quickly and easily act upon customer data insights to deliver highly personalized marketing programs."

Oracle Unity brings together online, offline, and third-party customer data sources and then applies built-in machine learning to prescribe the best next action within existing business processes. The latest updates to Oracle Unity include the following:

B2B marketing capabilities with a new B2B data schema that relates contact data to individual accounts so marketers can gain insights about key accounts and build audiences that are account-specific;

Oracle Unity and Oracle Eloqua integration that takes account-specific insights from Unity and builds automated marketing programs targeted at specific accounts;

Real-time behavioral data collection and personalization capabilities powered by Oracle Infinity;

Data collection and importing capabilities that support universal digital tags across all Oracle Fusion Cloud Customer Experience (CX) applications as well as customer websites, mobile apps, or other digital properties;

Web analytics through integration with the Oracle Data Management Platform (DMP) so marketers can categorize unknown website visitors by interest and drive experiences across digital channels;

Integrations with Sourcepoint's Consent Management Platform and OneTrust's PreferenceChoice platform.

"We understand that connecting end user consent and preferences data is essential to engaging customers intelligently and in real time, and we hope to help businesses meet, as well as scale, GDPR and CCPA requirements at the same time," said Blake Brannon, chief technology officer at One Trust, in a statement. "As our clients look for enterprise-class platforms in the space, our integration with Oracle will give our customers the ability to utilize One Trust's privacy and security compliance tools tailored to Oracle Unity."

The Oracle Fusion Cloud Customer Experience (CX) integration with Zoom will help sales, marketing, and customer service teams incorporate video into existing processes and workflows. They bring Zoom's video communications capabilities into Oracle Eloqua, part of Oracle CX Marketing; and into Oracle CX Sales and Oracle CX Service.

"We are pleased to be able to work with the Oracle team to help our customers reach and engage their audiences in new and innovative ways," said Oded Gal, chief product officer at Zoom, in a statement "The need for all businesses to rethink customer engagements has accelerated this year, and Oracle was the perfect partner for us to work with to integrate video into the customer experience." "Zoom is increasingly a part of our everyday professional and personal lives, and we are proud to work with the Zoom team to help our customers innovate with video and seamlessly incorporate it with their existing sales, marketing, and customer service applications," Tarkoff said. "Now more than ever, video has become a critical channel for brands to engage customers. This is not a nice-to-have; it is now table stakes, and, when fully integrated, video is an incredible tool for brands to deliver memorable experiences."

The Sprinklr integrations cover Oracle Eloqua, helping marketers reach audiences on social media and other messaging channels, and Oracle B2C Service, helping customer service professionals resolve requests by automatically creating incidents based on social conversations and bringing those incidents into the service center. Customer service professionals will have a complete view of customer interactions across 23 social channels, 11 messaging channels, and SMS.