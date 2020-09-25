Experian Adds to PowerCurve Suite

Experian has released a set of solutions as part of the PowerCurve suite of decision management solutions deployed on Experian's cloud platform.

The solutions include the following:

PowerCurve Customer Acquisition;

PowerCurve Eligibility Check, which helps lenders automatically assess prospects for their credit products;

PowerCurve Strategy Management; and

PowerCurve Originations.

This latest update to the PowerCurve decision management suite also delivers enhanced control over data, application, and physical security.

"Today's changing market is forcing organizations to reshape the customer journey at an unprecedented pace. Now more than ever, businesses large and small require solutions that are secure, can easily scale to meet emerging needs and changes in demand, and can be upgraded seamlessly to avoid getting stuck on outdated software," said Donna DePasquale, Experian's general manager and executive vice president of global decisioning, in a statement. "Businesses now can benefit from the entire PowerCurve platform or select those capabilities that help them address specific needs."

Experian's clients can access, configure, and manage the new PowerCurve SaaS solutions through Experian's proprietary cloud-deployment platform.