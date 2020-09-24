Serviceaide Launches Luma 2.5

Serviceaide, a provider of intelligent service management solutions, today announced Luma 2.5, a virtual service and support agent optimized for conversational access to enterprise knowledge and automated services.

Luma Knowledge is integral to Luma Virtual Agent 2.5. The latest version of Luma leverages knowledge functionality and offers new features and functionality to improve automation and administration.

"Most companies today are struggling to close a knowledge gap that hinders service and support processes and outcomes," said Wai Wang, CEO of Serviceaide, in a statement. "While there's a tremendous amount of knowledge stored in both enterprise systems and people, organizations struggle to make it easily available to end users, customers, and support teams. Luma 2.5 is the most intelligent agent to date in helping close the knowledge gap. It provides a single point of access through an easy-to-use conversational interface with the intelligence to serve up the right information to address problems and requests in a consultative manner."

Luma 2.5 unifies Serviceaide's AI-powered virtual agent with an enterprise knowledge repository, the Luma Enterprise Knowledge Hub.

The Luma Virtual Agent leverages natural language processing and machine learning to create a conversational interface via voice, email, chat, and other channels. It understands and proactively guides users to the answers they seek or fulfills their requests through automated services. Luma’s automation and workflow engine can automate a wide range of IT and Enterprise Service Management tasks, such as provisioning a virtual machine, onboarding new employees, and handling facilities requests and HR changes.

Luma Virtual Agent 2.5 can do the following:

Serve up knowledge by forging an understanding between the data and the end requester;

Differentiate between user needs by disambiguating requests for service and knowledge and delivering the information or services that best fits the request. This can be done by exploring knowledge articles or reviewing actionable skills;

Leverage machine learning to continuously improve knowledge delivery by providing feedback from its usefulness back into the knowledge base;

Offer contextual suggestions for new content and more effective/timely responses; and

Build Knowledge by gathering existing knowledge, highlighting gaps, and spotlighting where knowledge needs to be created or improved.