Grin Integrates with Salesforce Commerce Cloud

Grin has integrated its influencer marketing software for direct-to-consumer (DTC) companies with Salesforce Commerce Cloud to help marketers get products to influencers, create coupon codes or affiliate links, and track revenue.

"Customer shopping and spending is rapidly moving online, and DTC brands are leveraging influencers to create authentic connections with consumers," said Brandon Brown, CEO of Grin, in a statement. "This integration empowers marketers to manage their influencer relationships, including product seeding and payments, all in one platform."

"Grin is an incredible tool that helps our team stay organized, manage a high volume of influencers, and allows us to oversee multiple campaigns on a daily basis. From streamlining processes to reporting important KPIs, and now the recent Salesforce integration, this platform has it all. Since day one I have been impressed by this easy-to-use software. The Grin team is constantly adding new features and working with us to make sure we have everything we need. I highly recommend this platform as well as the hard-working team behind it," said Brooke Spangenberg, marketing manager at MVMT Watches.