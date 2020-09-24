Zappix Partners with HGS

Zappix, a visual IVR and customer self-service solutions provider, has partnered with Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS) to bring automation to contact centers through intelligent virtual assistants and payment bots.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Zappix to enhance the consumer journey via their mobile self-service technologies. Their platform combined with HGS Digital's CX expertise allows us to provide our clients with personalized and consistent omnichannel customer experiences," said Jayme Kiester, vice president of channel partnerships at HGS Digital, in a statement.

"We're glad to work with HGS Digital delivering the innovative, easy-to-use, self-service solutions modern consumers demand," said Yossi Abraham, Zappix's president, in a statement. "Zappix digital and visual solutions are becoming an important component of businesses' digital transformation, and HGS Digital is at the forefront of these efforts."