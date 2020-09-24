P360 Adds AI to Its Sales Enablement Platform BirdzAI

P360, a developer of technology for life sciences companies, has updated ts sales enablement platform, BirdzAI, with advanced artificial intelligence that provides deep insights for sales forecasting, churn prediction, brand propensity analysis, next best action recommendations, and more.

"By adding advanced artificial intelligence capabilities to our BirdzAI platform, we are helping life sciences companies eliminate the guesswork often associated with sales operations," said P360's CEO and founder, Anupam Nandwana, in a statement. "For example, BirdzAI's churn forecasting capabilities puts predictive forecasting for physician prescriptions directly in the hands of company representatives. Sales teams are able to see in real time which brands a specific physician is prescribing and which ones they might be stepping away from."

BirdzAI, which is backed by P360's Data360 commercial data hub. Key features and tested processes include customer alignment, customer master data management, territory planning and sizing, call planning, incentive compensation strategy and payout, roster management, and field and management reporting.

"Our data is as expansive as it is valuable, so we are always looking for new ways to leverage it more efficiently and effectively," said Greg Daly, senior analyst for sales operations at Osmotica Pharmaceuticals, in a statement. "Partnering with P360 has allowed us to do just that. Their machine learning models put our data to work for us, allowing us to spend more time applying the insights that our data contains and less time finding them."

BirdzAI is built on Microsoft Azure, is compatible with existing commercial infrastructure, and integrates with leading CRM and ERP systems.