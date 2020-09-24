Amobee Partners with Lotame for Social Activation
Amobee, an advertising technology company, is partnering with Lotame, a provider of data enrichment solutions, for enhanced audience targeting and activation across major social networks.
Amobee's identity solution converts Lotame’' rich taxonomy of unique and privacy-compliant third-party audiences into audience segments that advertisers can use to enhance audience targeting across Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Snapchat, and Twitter.
This partnership gives marketers access to the full suite of Lotame's audience segments through the Amobee Advertising Platform, including demographic, interest, and intent data.
"Lotame's global scale and strong understanding of audiences made them a natural partner for Amobee to further expand our converged programmatic and social capabilities," said Jack Bamberger, chief commercial officer at Amobee, in a statement. "We are proud to integrate Lotame with our best-in-class technology for advertisers to develop and deploy rich social audience targeting strategies across multiple digital environments."
"Everyone wants that 360-degree view of a consumer's digital life," said Andy Monfried, CEO of Lotame, in a statement. "Our partnership with Amobee supports our mission to help marketers deepen their understanding of the changing consumer and engage with customers meaningfully and respectfully across digital platforms and channels."
