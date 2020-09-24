Amobee Partners with Lotame for Social Activation

Amobee, an advertising technology company, is partnering with Lotame, a provider of data enrichment solutions, for enhanced audience targeting and activation across major social networks.

Amobee's identity solution converts Lotame’' rich taxonomy of unique and privacy-compliant third-party audiences into audience segments that advertisers can use to enhance audience targeting across Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Snapchat, and Twitter.

This partnership gives marketers access to the full suite of Lotame's audience segments through the Amobee Advertising Platform, including demographic, interest, and intent data.