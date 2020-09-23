Contentstack and Gatsby Partner for Website Development

Contentstack and Gatsby are partnering to combine Contentstack's headless content management system with Gatsby's web framework to help companies create digital content, sites, and apps.

"In today's digital world, speed matters. Losing customers to a slow, low-performing website is not acceptable," said Peter Fogelsanger, global head of partnerships at Contentstack, in a statement. "Ensuring that the storytelling from the content creators is delivered to customers quickly and seamlessly is critical to every company's success. This partnership with Gatsby makes it possible. Businesses can bring together their marketing and development teams to deliver blazing-fast websites and applications with the best, most up-to-date digital content for their customers." "Working with Contentstack allows marketing and content to harmonize with the development team," said Linda Watkins, vce president of partnerships at Gatsby, in a statement. "When both business and technical teams are enabled by a microservices-based architecture, the agility in adapting and improving customer experiences is a game-changer. Gatsby Cloud enables businesses to integrate seamlessly with Contentstack's API to manage content and control publishing. Our joint customers can more easily deliver the best digital experiences and truly stand out from their competition."

One of those joint customers is Berlitz, the language education company.

With the two products together, "we had a lead conversion increase of 126 percent and pages that load 133 percent faster, exceeding our highest expectations," said Peter Gorman, global vice president of product and technology at Berlitz, in a statement.

SAP also uses Gatsby and Contentstack together in its SAP Community.