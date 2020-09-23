Brightcove Partners with Cvent for Virtual Events

Brightcove, a video technology platform provider, is partnering with Cvent, a meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider, to offer its solutions as part of Cvent's Virtual Attendee Hub. Through this partnership, Cvent customers can now launch video experiences, from registration through post-event analytics and attendee follow-up, to their audiences.

"Technology is revolutionizing the way we interact and engage with one another, and this partnership brings together two industry leaders at just the right time," said Reggie Aggarwal, Cvent's CEO and founder, in a statement. "Brightcove's broadcast-quality video complements Cvent's comprehensive virtual event management offerings, giving our customers even more opportunity to engage their audiences and grow brand loyalty in a virtual environment through live, simul-live, or on-demand video experiences."

"Our partnership with Cvent takes a long-term view of the event industry as a whole, one that recognizes that while recent events have been primarily virtual, organizations now recognize the value video brings to the overall event experience, thereby future events will embrace a hybrid model where audiences can engage both in person and online," said Jeff Ray, Brightcove's CEO, in a statement. "2020 has been an evolutionary moment for video, and we are amazed by how creative and innovative businesses have been since the sudden pivot to virtual events. Video has allowed all companies to embrace the new normal, whether that's been streaming live events or using OTT channels to create a more long-term impact. Brightcove's and Cvent's partnership takes the event industry to the next level by offering limitless opportunities for businesses to create video experiences that are innovative and bold."