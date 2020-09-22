Salesforce Adds to Sales Cloud 360
Salesforce today unveiled a series of innovations around its Sales Cloud 360 virtual selling suite.
The new product introductions include the following:
- Salesforce Meetings, which provides sales reps a 360-degree view of all meeting attendees, including customer history, open service cases and attendee bios. Once the meeting starts, both the presentation and the presenter are shown together for a more engaging, human connection. And after the call, reps can log notes for internal collaboration with Salesforce Anywhere and move deals forward faster with automated action items.
- Einstein Video Call Coaching, to analyze video conversations for insights on customer needs and rep performance. Managers can personalize coaching as employees shift to selling via video and build out team strategies based on customer needs.
- Salesforce Maps Field Safety Kit, to help sales organizations understand how customers are affected by COVID-19 to determine which areas are safest for travel. Travel approval workflows and mobile enhancements with customizable pre- and post-visit health checklists are also included.
- Enhanced High Velocity Sales to provide automated actions across the sales cycle. Tailored outreach across communication channels can now be applied to deals.
"With our new innovations in Sales Cloud 360, you're seeing us continue to set the bar. We're enabling sales reps to stand out in a sea of virtual meetings and helping remote teams to work together more effectively during these unprecedented times," said Doug Camplejohn, executive vice president and general manager of Sales Cloud at Salesforce, in a statement.
"This is a transformational moment for sales, more so than any other role in the enterprise," said Gerry Murray, research director for marketing and sales technology at IDC, in a statement. "Companies have to find new ways to optimize the day-to-day tasks of sales reps and support contactless relationships with customers. With Salesforce's new virtual selling suite, reps can better leverage a 360-degree view to sell more effectively and elevate their customers' experiences."