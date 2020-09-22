Salesforce Adds to Sales Cloud 360

Salesforce today unveiled a series of innovations around its Sales Cloud 360 virtual selling suite.

The new product introductions include the following:

"With our new innovations in Sales Cloud 360, you're seeing us continue to set the bar. We're enabling sales reps to stand out in a sea of virtual meetings and helping remote teams to work together more effectively during these unprecedented times," said Doug Camplejohn, executive vice president and general manager of Sales Cloud at Salesforce, in a statement.

"This is a transformational moment for sales, more so than any other role in the enterprise," said Gerry Murray, research director for marketing and sales technology at IDC, in a statement. "Companies have to find new ways to optimize the day-to-day tasks of sales reps and support contactless relationships with customers. With Salesforce's new virtual selling suite, reps can better leverage a 360-degree view to sell more effectively and elevate their customers' experiences."