Troops Brings Hubspot, Zendesk, Jira, and Intercom Data to Slack and Microsoft Teams

Troops.ai today made its revenue communications platform available for Hubspot, Intercom, Zendesk, and Jira applications and the Microsoft Teams communication and collaboration platform. Partnerships with these software companies will allow users to input, retrieve, and act on customer and prospect data.

Through artificial intelligence-powered Signals, salespeople, customer service representatives, product developers, and marketers can receive alerts to critical developments and upcoming milestones on key accounts, immediately collaborate with team members, and hold group discussions, assign action items to team members. or change customer records without leaving Microsoft Teams or Slack.

Troops also allows users to create feeds in Microsoft Teams and Slack showing deals won, deals lost, open tickets, the number of white papers downloaded, or any one of hundreds of other data categories.