Troops Brings Hubspot, Zendesk, Jira, and Intercom Data to Slack and Microsoft Teams
Troops.ai today made its revenue communications platform available for Hubspot, Intercom, Zendesk, and Jira applications and the Microsoft Teams communication and collaboration platform. Partnerships with these software companies will allow users to input, retrieve, and act on customer and prospect data.
Through artificial intelligence-powered Signals, salespeople, customer service representatives, product developers, and marketers can receive alerts to critical developments and upcoming milestones on key accounts, immediately collaborate with team members, and hold group discussions, assign action items to team members. or change customer records without leaving Microsoft Teams or Slack.
Troops also allows users to create feeds in Microsoft Teams and Slack showing deals won, deals lost, open tickets, the number of white papers downloaded, or any one of hundreds of other data categories.
"Troops strives to make it as easy to work with critical enterprise-application data as it is to use a smartphone. Everything is designed to work in an intuitive and natural way for humans—we call it 'Software-at-your-Service'," said Dan Reich, CEO of Troops, in a statement. "By bringing Hubspot, Zendesk, Jira, and Intercom data into Microsoft Teams and Slack, sales, marketing, customer success, and product teams can focus on doing what they do best—staying on top and ahead of customer needs, improving the client experience, driving sales, and growing revenue."
"With everyone's workload increasing, companies are demanding more automation. Troops' automation tools are designed with humans—end users—in mind, empowering employees to automate their own tasks in minutes and scale their effectiveness," said Ziv Peled, chief customer officer at AppsFlyer, in a statement. "Troops has done a great job with Salesforce, and I am incredibly excited to use the company's solution for Zendesk, Intercom, Hubspot and other apps. With Troops, we respond to customers more quickly, close deals faster, and increase deal sizes by sharing knowledge across our teams at critical junctures."