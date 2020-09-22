Pipedrive Unveils LeadBooster 2.0

Pipedrive, a CRM solutions provider for sales teams, today launched LeadBooster 2.0, a lead generation and management toolset fully integrated into the Pipedrive platform.

LeadBooster 2.0 includes Prospector, which lets users search a database of 400 million business profiles for outbound leads; a highly customizable Chatbot that engages with web traffic 24/7; Live Chat to help sales reps qualify leads in real time; shareable Web Forms to capture web browsers' lead data; and an add-on called Web Visitors for monitoring web activity.

"Research shows that prospecting and lead qualification remain the biggest challenges that sales professionals face every day. While using technology for sales and lead generation has a direct correlation with sales success, many sales professionals are not using technology for lead generation. We want to change that and help sales teams find and close more deals with the best tools for leads," said Krishna Panicker, vice president of product at Pipedrive, in a statement.

The main features of Pipedrive's LeadBooster include the following:

Prospector, which finds outbound leads from a database of 400 million profiles and 10 million companies based on users' ideal customer profiles. Users can then use credits to reveal verified email addresses, direct phone numbers, and social profiles of their most desired matches. The database updates 800,000 profiles every day and is fully compliant with data regulations.

Chatbot to engage website traffic 24/7 and qualify leads immediately or direct them to available sales reps if needed.

Live Cha to take over conversations started by Chatbot, engage directly with website browsers, and personalize the lead qualification process.

Web Forms to capture, share, and track information about leads.

Web Visitors, powered by Leadfeeder a separate add-on that allows users to track visitor activity on their websites and discover how visitors found their sites, what they looked at, and how long they stayed.