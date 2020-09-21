PagerDuty Introduces Customer Service Solution

PagerDuty, a provider of digital operations management solutions, today announced PagerDuty for Customer Service, a solution to help agents resolve cases and collaborate directly with development and IT teams.

PagerDuty's platform also automates the transition of agents from on-duty to on-call and includes updated integrations with Zendesk and Salesforce Service Cloud.

PagerDuty for Customer Service gives agents complete visibility into incident status and lets them collaborate with technical stakeholders. Teams can also leverage machine learning in the new platform to inform customers before they know about a problem, with information on what to expect next, and provide differentiated responses for impacted customers.