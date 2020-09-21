PagerDuty Introduces Customer Service Solution
PagerDuty, a provider of digital operations management solutions, today announced PagerDuty for Customer Service, a solution to help agents resolve cases and collaborate directly with development and IT teams.
PagerDuty's platform also automates the transition of agents from on-duty to on-call and includes updated integrations with Zendesk and Salesforce Service Cloud.
PagerDuty for Customer Service gives agents complete visibility into incident status and lets them collaborate with technical stakeholders. Teams can also leverage machine learning in the new platform to inform customers before they know about a problem, with information on what to expect next, and provide differentiated responses for impacted customers.
"Customer service teams identify 50 percent of customer-facing digital issues as a result of their interactions with customers," said Jonathan Rende, senior vice president of products at PagerDuty, in a statement. "Very similar to dev and IT ops teams that are on the frontlines, we're helping customer service agents address issues by putting them in the driver's seat for proactively handling cases. By allowing them to collaborate with dev and IT teams, our new product helps teams get ahead of cases and poor customer experiences that can impact the top and bottom lines."
"We are excited to continue partnering with PagerDuty on empowering customer experience teams to get ahead of potential challenges," said Jerome Agnola, director of technology alliances at Zendesk, in a statement. "With the new PagerDuty for Zendesk integration, organizations can drastically reduce the time spent on cases while also bringing engineering, IT, and support teams together as a united front to solve customer issues and deliver always-on digital experiences."