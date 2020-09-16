GRAX Releases Fall '20 Quantum Edition

GRAX, a cloud-based data value platform provider, today released Fall '20 Quantum Edition, allowing users of Salesforce to control their data by backing it up into their own cloud environments.

"Who owns your data in your SaaS cloud applications? What about your data in third-party apps that plug into those apps?," asked Joe Gaska, CEO and founder of GRAX, in a statement. "Many organizations don't realize that they don't fully own their data. Meanwhile, ownership, possession, and access to historical SaaS data is really important, not just for compliance or security reasons but also for an organization's ability to reuse that data for customer retention and growth. This is why so many of our customers turn to GRAX; we give them complete control over the use and reuse of their historical SaaS application data."

GRAX Quantum Edition can backup, transmit, and store complex Salesforce customer datasets into customers' cloud environments. Backup data remains available in production and becomes available for downstream consumption via their cloud data lake.

GRAX Fall '20 Release uses the Salesforce Bulk API and supports OAuth to control access to Salesforce data.