Allego Launches Allego 6 Sales Training Platform

Sales training and enablement platform provider Allego today unveiled Allego 6, which features a modern user interface and new content management capabilities.

"There is incredible pressure on learning and enablement teams to keep employees trained and productive, while figuring out new ways to deliver training and content in a virtual environment. We designed the enhancements in Allego 6 specifically to ease that burden and to make it easier for employees to access the most relevant experiences and material at the moment of need," said Andre Black, chief product officer at Allego, in a statement.

Allego 6 capabilities and enhancements include the following:

The Lumin Design System to help users learn, find sales and time-critical content, and collaborate with teams virtually. It also includes a clear, streamlined presentation of information and visuals and enhanced navigation.

Content management for sales and marketing collateral, organized in content folders and channels, including storing, searching, sharing and usage analytics on presentations, PDFs, videos, and office documents across devices.

Content enrichment and personalizations through videos, embedded messages, questions, calendar links, and visitor forms.

Integrated training to produce and tightly link training content to sales content.

Social Stats and Content Analytics to show users which content is generating the most engagement and direct them to new content.

A.I. Recommendation Feed to automatically serve up relevant content based on complex relationships between user, peer, content, and user behavioral data.

Learning expansion, with dozens of feature enhancements and hundreds of improvements and optimizations.

NPS surveys for a better understanding of which courses and knowledge assets are effective.

Enhanced CRM contextual recommendations that automatically log seller-shared content and seller call behaviors into CRM platforms and provide relevant suggestions for key knowledge assets or training within the CRM on leads, contacts, or cases, accounts, and opportunities.

Call coaching with automated importing of call/video conference recordings and automated insights into reps' call performance.

Notification Bell and other collaboration features to alert teams to new developments and content associated with their peer collaboration, conversations, and coaching sessions.

Modern Learning Record Store (MLRS), which gives organizations xAPI compatibility for traditional and modern learning activities like mandatory compliance training, self-directed learning, coaching, and informal and peer knowledge sharing.

User and Course Details Dashboard enhancements that let managers and administrators access and export information on particular users, groups, sets of content, or courses to monitor usage and learning progress.

Survey Results Dashboards to gather team feedback to optimize learning activities and content .

Virtualized Training Platform, a new solution platform designed specifically for Allego's partner ecosystem that enables third-party training providers to transform their live training programs and deliver their training virtually and remotely.

Katie Stocker, senior manager of sales enhancement at WS Audiology, a manufacturer of hearing aids, was an early user of Allego 6.