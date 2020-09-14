eGain Achieves FedRAMP In Process Status

eGain, a provider of customer engagement solutions, has achieved in process status on the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Marketplace. The company is currently working with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and the FedRAMP Program Management Office to achieve FedRAMP authorization.

FedRAMP is a government program that provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services.