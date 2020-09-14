-->
  • September 14, 2020

eGain Achieves FedRAMP In Process Status

eGain, a provider of customer engagement solutions, has achieved in process status on the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Marketplace. The company is currently working with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and the FedRAMP Program Management Office to achieve FedRAMP authorization.

FedRAMP is a government program that provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services.

"We are pleased to achieve the in-process status, a key milestone for authorization," said Ashu Roy, eGain's CEO, in a statement. "We look forward to helping government agencies, including the IRS, to accelerate their digital transformation initiatives in customer engagement."

CRM Covers
Free
for qualified subscribers
Subscribe Now Current Issue Past Issues
Buyer's Guide Companies Mentioned
Best Practices Series
CRM Web Events
Reports & Research