AppsFlyer Launches Xpend for Marketing Cost Data

AppsFlyer, an attribution provider, today launched Xpend, a cost aggregation product that supports complex schema and data mapping, covers 100 percent of marketers' spend data from any source, and provides access to granular data.

Xpend provides marketers a way to access all cost data and streamline it into an extract, transform, load process, which aligns various schema of data into a single model. Xpend is integrated with more than 60 other applications, including Facebook, Google, AppLovin, Twitter and Tencent.