AppsFlyer Launches Xpend for Marketing Cost Data
AppsFlyer, an attribution provider, today launched Xpend, a cost aggregation product that supports complex schema and data mapping, covers 100 percent of marketers' spend data from any source, and provides access to granular data.
Xpend provides marketers a way to access all cost data and streamline it into an extract, transform, load process, which aligns various schema of data into a single model. Xpend is integrated with more than 60 other applications, including Facebook, Google, AppLovin, Twitter and Tencent.
"Over the past few years, we've worked with thousands of customers and partners measuring tens of billions of dollars in ad spend through our cost aggregation product. Everything we learned was used to create its next generation, Xpend," said Gal Brill, general manager of ROI360 at AppsFlyer, in a statement. "We see this product as part of a holistic approach to help our advertisers and partners keep their marketing stack working seamlessly.
"Providing aggregate cost data via APIs has become more important than ever before. Through years of experience working with performance marketers, we've built Xpend to solve the data aggregation and normalization challenges that marketers face today. AppsFlyer is well known for providing reliable and accurate attribution data; tying in cost is only a natural next step," Brill continued.
"Data is limitless, and keeping track of everything can be a marketer's worst nightmare. There are hundreds of channels and ad networks, multiple sources that have tens of thousands of campaigns and millions of keywords and creatives," said Brian Quinn, U.S. president and general manager of AppsFlyer, in a statement. "The addition of currencies creates an overwhelming amount of information that needs to be tackled in an efficient way. Xpend pulls all this data into one place, seamlessly tying attribution and cost under one roof."
