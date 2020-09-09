Upland Launches Updated Release of Enterprise Sales & Marketing (ESM) Cloud
Upland Software, a provider of cloud-based tools for digital transformation, has launched the latest release of its Enterprise Sales & Marketing (ESM) Cloud featuring new capabilities powered by key integrations with Tableau, Quip, and Microsoft, to support revenue teams that need to accelerate growth within their 2020 pipelines.
"As we move into the fall with continued uncertainty due to the pandemic, companies must ensure their revenue teams have the right tools in place to optimize their sales performance quickly," said Patrick Morrissey, senior vice president and general manager of Upland's Enterprise Sales & Marketing (ESM) Cloud, in a statement. "Our latest release helps revenue teams hit their sales targets with better analytics, an improved user experience, and more robust collaborative capabilities. Ultimately, we're making it easier for sales leaders to visualize the data needed to improve revenue and customer outcomes."
Upland's latest product release includes the following:
- Altify Analytics on Salesforce's Tableau and Einstein, with operational and ROI dashboards to help sales leaders track how Altify usage leads to increased sales velocity;
- Altify Relationship Map Live App for Quip, enabling users to embed relationship maps in their Quip documents; and
- Qvidian for Microsoft Office, an integration that enables users to access the their Qvidian libraries directly within Word documents and Excel spreadsheets, search for and add answers to RFPs and questionnaires, and automatically insert answers to blocks of questions in bulk.
Upland Software Acquires Altify
08 Oct 2019
Upland adds to its Sales Optimization solution suite with its acquisition of Altify.
Upland Software Updates Altify Customer Revenue Optimization
05 Nov 2019
Latest release of Altify's customer revenue optimization (CRO) solution offers an improved user experience, tighter integrations, and smarter analytics.
Upland Launches Spring '20 Release of Enterprise Sales & Marketing (ESM) Cloud
27 May 2020
New capabilities in Upland's Enterprise Sales & Marketing (ESM) Cloud help companies improve revenue team performance and accelerate value realization.