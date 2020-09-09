Upland Launches Updated Release of Enterprise Sales & Marketing (ESM) Cloud

Upland Software, a provider of cloud-based tools for digital transformation, has launched the latest release of its Enterprise Sales & Marketing (ESM) Cloud featuring new capabilities powered by key integrations with Tableau, Quip, and Microsoft, to support revenue teams that need to accelerate growth within their 2020 pipelines.

"As we move into the fall with continued uncertainty due to the pandemic, companies must ensure their revenue teams have the right tools in place to optimize their sales performance quickly," said Patrick Morrissey, senior vice president and general manager of Upland's Enterprise Sales & Marketing (ESM) Cloud, in a statement. "Our latest release helps revenue teams hit their sales targets with better analytics, an improved user experience, and more robust collaborative capabilities. Ultimately, we're making it easier for sales leaders to visualize the data needed to improve revenue and customer outcomes."