IPinfo Partners with Snowflake

IPinfo, a source for IP address data, is partnering with Snowflake, the cloud data platform, to be an IP address data provider on the Snowflake Data Marketplace.

Snowflake customers can now access, directly from their Snowflake accounts, IPinfo's IP to Geolocation and Privacy Detection data sets. Users will be able to leverage this information to pinpoint geolocation data for all public IPv4 and IPv6 addresses and determine whether IP addresses are running behind VPNs, proxyies, or hosting providers. This includes IP geolocation data, such as latitude and longitude coordinates, region, country, postal/ZIP code, and city.

Using IPinfo's IP address geolocation data, customers can resolve their web traffic to exact locations as specific as a street address.

IPinfo builds and maintains its own proprietary IP geolocation database, which can be used to generate various forms of geographic information for IP traffic.