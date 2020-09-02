IPinfo Partners with Snowflake
IPinfo, a source for IP address data, is partnering with Snowflake, the cloud data platform, to be an IP address data provider on the Snowflake Data Marketplace.
Snowflake customers can now access, directly from their Snowflake accounts, IPinfo's IP to Geolocation and Privacy Detection data sets. Users will be able to leverage this information to pinpoint geolocation data for all public IPv4 and IPv6 addresses and determine whether IP addresses are running behind VPNs, proxyies, or hosting providers. This includes IP geolocation data, such as latitude and longitude coordinates, region, country, postal/ZIP code, and city.
Using IPinfo's IP address geolocation data, customers can resolve their web traffic to exact locations as specific as a street address.
IPinfo builds and maintains its own proprietary IP geolocation database, which can be used to generate various forms of geographic information for IP traffic.
"Snowflake customers are increasingly using our platform as a security data lake, so IP context and threat intelligence are in high demand. IPinfo are experts in the field and consistently provide reliable data to power investigations and automation," said Omer Singer, head of cybersecurity strategy at Snowflake, in a statement. "Partnering with IPinfo to provide IP address datasets on the Snowflake Data Marketplace means our customers avoid building and maintaining integrations so they can focus on protecting their organizations at cloud scale."
"The data market is growing at a rapid pace, and Snowflake Data Marketplace represents the right shift toward a unified platform that makes any type of dataset easily accessible to anyone, which is why we are proud to be a data provider for Snowflake," said Ben Dowling, founder and CEO of IPinfo, in a statement. "We are always on the lookout for great platforms to make our datasets more easily accessible. We look forward to making it easy for Snowflake users to get the most accurate, reliable, and comprehensive IP address data sets out there!"
