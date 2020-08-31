CCPA Enforcement Set to Begin

The California attorney general submitted the final proposed regulations package under the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) to the California Office of Administrative Law (OAL) in early June. The OAL has 90 days to respond, and once approved, the final regulation text will be filed with the secretary of state and become enforceable by law.

CCPA was signed into law in June 2018 and went into effect Jan. 1 of this year. CCPA grants California consumers robust data privacy rights and control over their personal information, including the right to know, the right to delete, and the right to opt out of the sale of personal data that businesses collect, as well as other protections for minors.

“Many IT organizations had to scramble to support new remote work environments and with that will now have to check that all these new endpoints can comply with the organization’s [personally identifiable information] controls to ensure the ability to secure users’ data. Ultimately, complying with the CCPA controls will be far less expensive than penalties from noncompliance. Agility will be the key to successfully maintaining privacy controls, as the privacy landscape continues to evolve. For any organization to maintain compliance, it must develop a set of guiding principles that enable it to monitor and adapt to these changing and growing requirements,” says Tom O’Regan, CEO of Madison Logic, an account-based marketing company.