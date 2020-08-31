Sprinklr Specializes in Customer Experience, with a Sprinkle of AI: The 2020 CRM Rising Star Awards

New York-based Sprinklr develops cloud-based customer experience management platforms. Since its early days in late 2009 and 2010, it has had the unique vision of a unified front office, and this year, it has taken aggressive steps to expand that notion to far more channels, devices, and platforms.

Just last month, it launched Sprinklr Community, allowing companies to provide a self-service, trusted online forum for customers to ask questions, share ideas, and solve support issues.

Also new to the Sprinklr stable is AI-Powered Smart Response Recommendations for customer care and Smart Response Compliance for brand engagement, which the company released in late 2019.

With Smart Response Recommendations, customer care agents no longer have to search for reply scripts and manually respond to every single query. Smart Response Recommendations reads ongoing customer conversations and offers agents suggested responses. Smart Response Compliance flags content for possible compliance problems based on tone, relevance, gender, keywords, bias, profanity, and other factors.

Other capabilities added as part of the system upgrades include Enhanced Smart Alerts for crisis management; Smart Content Intelligence for assessing which themes, tones, and objectives are driving social media engagement; and Smart Crop for visual displays.

“With business value now being defined by the customer experience, companies need to leverage advanced AI to help them drive collaboration across the entire front office and fully understand their customers,” said Pavitar Singh, chief technology officer at Sprinklr, in a statement. “Sprinklr’s AI can process more than 1 billion customer conversations a day. This is why we’re specifically built to help the world’s largest brands understand and act on the tremendous amount of customer data they’re gathering all day.”

Sprinklr also launched Sprinklr Live Chat, a customer service capability that helps businesses provide immediate support to visitors on their websites and mobile apps, assign incoming chats to available agents, and enable chatbots to answer standard queries. AI-powered sentiment analysis lets Sprinklr automatically classify incoming chats with positive, neutral, or negative sentiment. The AI model has been trained specifically for more than 40 industries and more than 100 languages.

Sprinklr this year integrated with Facebook Messenger, allowing companies to automatically identify, classify, and route questions from customers on Messenger to the appropriate customer service agents and flag messages as urgent based on specific keywords.

A Google Business Messages integration allows companies to respond to messages from customers who find their business listings on Google. Mobile searchers can message the company directly from the listing, and companies can capture, route, and resolve messages alongside customer inquiries from other channels, all in Sprinklr.

An integration with ServiceNow’s Customer Service Management (CSM) solution allows companies to use Sprinklr’s AI to create customer service cases and respond to customers on more than 30 social media and messaging channels without leaving ServiceNow.

Sprinklr, largely focused on customer service technology, also grew its marketing technology business with several key moves this year. Chief among them was its acquisition of Nanigans’ social advertising business, including data management, predictive analytics, optimization, campaign management, and granular real-time reporting across social media. With this transaction, Sprinklr now manages more than $1.5 billion of annualized ad spending across the major social channels, including Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

And finally, Sprinklr capped off an ambitious year with its release of Sprinklr Sandbox, an isolated environment where organizations can experiment with new customer service features and enhance business processes without directly impacting customers or employees. And its redesigned mobile app allows for more personalized content, new dashboards, and more detailed reporting.