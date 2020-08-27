SundaySky Partners with Adobe on Video Solutions

SundaySky, a video platform provider, has joined the Adobe Exchange Program to address the demand for digital customer experience (CX) transformation.

"The market opportunity for modular video continues to grow. Our customers' requirements to move fast have only accelerated with the onset of COVID-19; their need to quickly configure and deploy a new generation of digital experiences that evoke emotional intelligence and provide value in the moment to the end customer has never been greater. This enhanced partnership with Adobe allows us to bring the combined strength of both platforms to a broader market and scale data-driven, video-powered experiences across the entirety of the CX landscape" said Jim Dicso, SundaySky's CEO, in a statement. "Our partnership will focus on joint go-to-market and cross-team alignment to empower mutual customers with digital CX differentiation among their peers while taking advantage of the dual platform power for increased return from their investments."

"The video capabilities of SundaySky, combined with the intelligent and actionable real-time customer profile capabilities of Adobe Experience Platform, empower brands to delight their customers with consistent, engaging, and personalized digital experiences at scale," said Amit Ahuja, vice president of new business development and partnerships at Adobe, in a statement.