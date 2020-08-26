EZ Texting Adds Emojis to SMS Marketing Solution

EZ Texting has added emojis to its flagship SMS marketing software in response to survey findings that show just how much Americans love communicating with emojis.

"People use emojis to add emotion and humor to their digital communications," said EZ Texting Chief Product Officer Josh Siegel in a statement. "When businesses follow suit, it builds brand trust, customer loyalty, and message effectiveness. We're pleased to offer this new capability to all of our clients."

According to a recent survey by EZ Texting, more than two-thirds of Americans use emojis in text messages. More than half (57 percent) use them as needed, but more than a quarter (28 percent) try to use them in every message.

Additionally, consumers surveyed like when companies use emojis in text messages because it makes them feel more connected to the brand (28 percent) and makes the brand feel more human (21 percent).

In particular, Americans would like to see emojis in text communications from restaurants, grocery stores, clothing and surplus stores, doctors' offices, and home service industries workers (like contractors).