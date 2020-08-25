Crunchbase Integrates with Salesforce

Crunchbase, a provider of private-company prospecting and research solutions, today unveiled a Salesforce integration to help Crunchbase users discover and activate on high-quality prospects.

With this integration, Crunchbase users can sync accounts directly from Crunchbase to Salesforce, which will speed up salespeople's prospecting workflows and reduce time spent on manual data entry, according to Arman Javaherian, head of product at Crunchbase.

The integration will allow salespeople to do the following:

Go from research to outreach in a few clicks: Crunchbase search filters paired with the new company profile experience, allow users to learn about specific companies, discover prospects, and save them directly to Salesforce.

See which prospects are already in Salesforce and avoid record duplication. When users find and save new prospects from Crunchbase to Salesforce, the basic company information needed to personalize outreach is saved too.

Own and track accounts: Any prospect users save from Crunchbase to Salesforce will be under their names. Users can also stay on top of all their accounts in Salesforce and receive email alerts when prospects have raised money.