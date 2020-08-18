Validity Launches Everest Email Marketing Platform

Validity, an email deliverability solutions provider, today released Everest, a platform for email optimization, analytics, and delivery.

Everest takes advantage of the capabilities of 250ok, Return Path, and BriteVerify, which Validity acquired in the past two years

Mark Briggs, chairman and CEO of Validity, calls Everest "by a wide margin, the most comprehensive, insightful, value-add email platform ever offered in our industry. Any business that relies on digital marketing should consider Everest as the key to delivering email success."

Everest is a complete email analytics platform powered by Validity's exclusive data feeds, data network, and widespread integration and support within the email ecosystem. It offers marketers a complete set of tools to prepare, test, optimize, and measure their email campaigns, with fully configurable dashboards and seamless integration with many top email service providers. It also features reports to track overall performance, with customizable alerts to proactively warn when action is needed.

With Everest, companies will also be able to see how their campaigns perform compared to other global senders as well as against their top competitors. Plus, Everest provides email certification for avoiding spam filters, View Time Optimization (VTO) for Verizon Media mailboxes, and managed services.