Faye BSG Integrates Zoom with SugarCRM
SugarCRM's Global Partner of the Year for 2020, Faye Business Systems Group, has launched a Zoom integration for Sugar.
With the Sugar integration with Zoom, Sugar users can now schedule, launch, and track Zoom meetings from their CRM platform.
The Zoom integration allows Sugar users to do the following:
- Synch Zoom meetings to provide sales teams cross-department visibility;
- Schedule or start Zoom video or audio calls with screen sharing right from Sugar and track these meetings in Activity History;
- Update and/or delete Zoom meetings within Sugar; and
- Send Zoom invites via email from within Sugar.