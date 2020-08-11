Sprinklr Launches Sprinklr Community

Sprinklr, a customer experience management platform provider, today launched Sprinklr Community, allowing companies to provide a self-service, trusted online forum for customers to ask questions, share ideas, and solve support issues, right on their websites. Sprinklr Community is part of Sprinklr Modern Care.

Sprinklr Community lets users create community pages, customize branding, configure content layouts, plan gamification strategies and manage granular user roles and permissions. They can ensure their online community surfaces in web search results.

The solution also provides a consolidated, personalized view of past conversation history. Its artificial intelligence-driven Intuition Moderation identifies which messages need to be addressed, while Smart Responses help moderators provide quick and relevant responses. A CSAT Prediction score is generated based on the context of a customer message and Smart Alerts analyze conversations to detect anomalies based on volume and sentiment. Users can share insight from customer interactions with marketing and R&D teams to improve content, products, and services.