etailz Adds Features to AdManager

etailz today added four features to AdManager, its artificial intelligence-powered self-service Amazon cost-per-click advertising software, to provide additional budget, search engine optimization, and campaign insights and optimization to Amazon advertisers.

The new features to AdManager are the following:

Out of Budget Table, which allows AdManager users to view campaigns that are out of budget, with insights into how often they are out of budget and when, followed by recommendations for the ideal budget;

Budget Optimization, allowing users to create custom rules that will load balance daily budgets throughout the day, so long as the campaigns meet prescribed metrics. Users can create rule sets based on desired ACoS, conversion rates, CPC targets, and more.

Search Term Optimization, allowing users to create custom rules that mine for search terms associated with auto campaigns and broad and phrase match types.

4 Campaign Build, which harnesses etailz's campaign architecture and insights for sellers to automatically create three manual campaigns, each dedicated to a single match type (broad, phrase, or exact) and one auto campaign to generate new keywords. Ad Groups are created with only one product, enabling more targeted optimizations.