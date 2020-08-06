Sprinklr Integrates with ServiceNow
Sprinklr, a customer experience management platform provider, today announced a ServiceNow Customer Service Management (CSM) integration.
Companies can use Sprinklr's artificial intelligence-powered capabilities to create customer service cases and respond to customers on more than 30 social media and messaging channels without leaving ServiceNow. This integration is generally available to all Sprinklr Modern Care and ServiceNow CSM customers.
The Sprinklr and ServiceNow integration offers companies the following capabilities:
- Auto-create customer service cases in ServiceNow from social posts and messages;
- Create automated or personalized responses to customers on social and messaging channels such as Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and YouTube without leaving ServiceNow; and
- Enrich case and contact data with customer-controlled social media and messaging details in ServiceNow.
"People expect a consistent, immediate experience wherever and whenever they engage with a brand," said Michael Ramsey, vice president of product management for customer workflow products at ServiceNow, in a statement. "Together with Sprinklr, ServiceNow's digital workflows are empowering remote service teams to efficiently solve customer problems."
"The future of customer experience management will be shaped by technology that bridges silos and drives collaboration across every customer-facing department," said Pavitar Singh, chief technology officer at Sprinklr, in a statement. "With this integration, ServiceNow customers that have teams across regions and departments can easily collaborate, manage customer care requests, and gain insight on customer needs across social media and messaging channels without leaving Sprinklr's unified platform."
