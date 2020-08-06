Sprinklr Integrates with ServiceNow

Sprinklr, a customer experience management platform provider, today announced a ServiceNow Customer Service Management (CSM) integration.

Companies can use Sprinklr's artificial intelligence-powered capabilities to create customer service cases and respond to customers on more than 30 social media and messaging channels without leaving ServiceNow. This integration is generally available to all Sprinklr Modern Care and ServiceNow CSM customers.

The Sprinklr and ServiceNow integration offers companies the following capabilities:

Auto-create customer service cases in ServiceNow from social posts and messages;

Create automated or personalized responses to customers on social and messaging channels such as Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and YouTube without leaving ServiceNow; and

Enrich case and contact data with customer-controlled social media and messaging details in ServiceNow.