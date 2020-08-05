Terminus Integrates with Salesforce Pardot

Terminus, an account-based marketing platform provider, has integrated with Pardot, a B2B marketing automation platform by Salesforce. The integration enables marketers to drive a full-funnel, account-centric strategy with shared data, improved analytics, advanced reporting, and lead-to-account mapping capabilities.

Through the integration, Salesforce Pardot users can leverage Terminus account intelligence data natively in the Pardot platform to identify high-value accounts in real time while accessing Terminus' engagement data to build sophisticated nurture and segmentation campaigns at an account level.

"There are more than 8,000 martech solutions on the market today. The landscape is highly fragmented, making it difficult for marketers to connect all of their data effectively across the entire customer lifecycle," said Bryan Wade, Terminus' chief product officer, in a statement. "This integration can make it easier for marketers to combine existing marketing automation data with our high-performing account intelligence data. This capability means users can supercharge their work done in Pardot with a more exhaustive data asset on their accounts."

Specifically, the integration provides the following:

Bi-directional data sync, allowing users to build segments for targeted advertising in Terminus based on Pardot data; activate drip marketing campaigns in Pardot with account engagement data from Terminus; and alert sales and customer success in real time about important or at-risk accounts or opportunities.

Sales and customer success intelligence, to help outbound teams prioritize outreach to the most engaged and best-fit target accounts and provide timely alerts about at-risk accounts coming up for renewal.

Lead-to-account matching and data hygiene that maps all orphaned leads to appropriate accounts, builds customized marketing programs around the entire buying group within accounts, and uncovers missing decision-makers within target accounts.