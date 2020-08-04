Copado Launches Government Cloud

Copado, providers of a development platform for Salesforce, has launched Copado Government Cloud to help government agencies accelerate the time-to-value of Salesforce digital transformation projects.

With Copado DevOps, federal, state, and local government entities can optimize and measure innovation delivery on the Salesforce platform with full visibility and accountability. The company continues to offer its platform free to COVID-19 projects to help the fight against the global pandemic.

Since March, Copado has signed contracts with seven new government agencies. The company is helping five agencies rapidly build and deliver COVID-19 communication, reporting, and tracking apps to its citizens. These include scaling and optimizing call, web, chat, and text response systems

"Governments are scrambling to address the demands from constituents on many fronts since COVID-19 disrupted daily life. They are creating contact tracing apps, digitally delivering needed services, and scaling existing services to handle exponentially higher demand, all with a remote workforce," said Ted Elliott, CEO of Copado, in a statement. "Copado can offer the scale, security, and experience in optimizing Salesforce deployments to even the most sophisticated government projects. Beyond our own industry-leading DevOps technology, we are partnering with the leaders in government technology and services to ensure the highest levels of success in these projects. Copado DevOps gives government agencies the confidence to move at the pace of today's uncertain world."

Copado is also partnering with Carahsoft Technology to streamline the procurement process. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Copado's public sector distributor and make Copado DevOps available to government agencies as an AppExchange vendor for Salesforce's Government Cloud through Carahsoft's NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V contracts and National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint cooperative purchasing contract.