ProTexting Integrates with Shopify

ProTexting has integrated its two-way text messaging application with Shopify for order notifications from online stores. That app is now available in the Shopify App Store.

"E-commerce sellers are always seeking more effective ways to connect with customers. As social media and digital advertising get more competitive and expensive, many sellers are seeing the advantages of using text messages to reach their audience, " said Petar Kassov, chief technology officer at ProTexting, in a statement. "With the Shopify SMS Notifications app, it's easy for sellers to send messages to customers. After successfully launching text message integration for Amazon Sellers, our team has decided to add similar app to Shopify, available to all online businesses."

With the app, online sellers can do the following:

Send two-way messaging to customers;

Send notifications when orders are received, shipped, canceled, refunded, or under any other status;

Request that customers review the products they've purchased;

Send text messages about additional products and promotions to boost sales;

Set up SMS or MMS drip campaigns to engage and educate customers; or

Create contests that recipients enter by texting a SMS keyword.

Shopify SMS Notifications integrates with many other apps, such as Zapier, MailChimp, Amazon Sellers Messaging, Constant Contact, Google Calendar, and more.