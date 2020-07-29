Hearsay Deepens Partnership with Salesforce
Hearsay Systems, a digital communications provider for the financial services industry, today announced a deeper partnership with Salesforce to provide compliance at scale across digital channels.
The partnership will encompass stronger product integrations, allowing insights from advisor activities to be captured in Salesforce, thereby providing visibility into omnichannel advisor-client conversations that are happening in the field across compliant text messaging, mobile calls, social media, and advisor websites. With Salesforce, Hearsay will help wealth management, home lending, property and casualty, and life insurance advisors and agents grow business relationships by proactively guiding and capturing the last mile of digital communications.
Salesforce Ventures also took on a minority stake in Hearsay, and Hearsay for Salesforce is currently available in the Salesforce AppExchange.
"Hearsay's last-mile customer engagement platform is a natural addition to our Salesforce applications," said Bill Patterson, executive vice president and general manager of Salesforce CRM Applications, in a statement. "With a growing set of regulations introduced across industries, organizations need to ensure that their sales, service, and marketing teams follow compliant communications with customers. With Hearsay, we are excited to deliver these enhanced capabilities to Salesforce customers."
"The first phase of digital for banks and insurers was automated engagement [with] mobile apps and push notifications, email automation, ad targeting. Now, especially in the pandemic, financial services customers are demanding authentic engagement with their financial advisors, bankers, and insurance agents," said Clara Shih, CEO of Hearsay Systems, in a statement. "Customers want the speed and convenience of digital combined with the empathy and trust of their relationship manager. Salesforce's 360-degree view of the customer, workflow, and analytics plus Hearsay's compliant last-mile engagement together deliver the human client experience at scale which advisors and customers want and need now more than ever."
"Customers are increasingly navigating their lives through seamless digital experiences, and the interactions with their financial services partner should be no different," said David Dintenfass, chief marketing officer at Fidelity Investments, in a statemenmt. "Fidelity is glad to leverage Hearsay's platform to enhance our customer focus by simplifying communications through text messaging, which will integrate with our Salesforce CRM. Digitally-driven capabilities like these give our advisors more time to spend on what's most important, serving their clients."
"Our advisors think deeply about the needs of our clients and help them make complex financial decisions. They act as approachable authorities and are a trusted partner," said Naveen Agarwal, chief marketing officer at Prudential,in a statement. "To do this well they need connectivity and consistent communication with our clients. Enabling our advisors with the right communication tools, from first interaction to the last mile, with seamless CRM integration is essential for success. A technology-enabled advisor is the future, and key to realizing Prudential's purpose to help clients do better in an ever changing world."