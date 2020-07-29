Hearsay Deepens Partnership with Salesforce

Hearsay Systems, a digital communications provider for the financial services industry, today announced a deeper partnership with Salesforce to provide compliance at scale across digital channels.

The partnership will encompass stronger product integrations, allowing insights from advisor activities to be captured in Salesforce, thereby providing visibility into omnichannel advisor-client conversations that are happening in the field across compliant text messaging, mobile calls, social media, and advisor websites. With Salesforce, Hearsay will help wealth management, home lending, property and casualty, and life insurance advisors and agents grow business relationships by proactively guiding and capturing the last mile of digital communications.

Salesforce Ventures also took on a minority stake in Hearsay, and Hearsay for Salesforce is currently available in the Salesforce AppExchange.