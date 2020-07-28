3CLogic Announces New Cloud Call Center Solution for Microsoft Dynamics 365

3CLogic, a provider of cloud contact center solutions, today announced its latest release for Microsoft Dynamics 365. The 2.0 release embeds contact center and advanced features into Dynamics and comes on the heels of 3CLogic's recent integration with Microsoft Teams.

"Disconnected systems, cumbersome desktop user interfaces, and too many competing applications remain among the top challenges for agents and enterprises today," said Denis Seynhaeve, CEO of 3CLogic, in a statement. "The seamless integration of voice as a complement to Microsoft Dynamics' existing digital channels and workflows is the key to providing superior customer experiences. We pioneered the approach with ServiceNow and look forward to solving the same hurdles for Dynamics users as part of their digital transformation efforts."

The new 3CLogic offering is designed to help companies manage customer or sales engagements, while extending their investment in Microsoft Dynamics CRM from one unified agent and administrative platform.

Extending its existing Microsoft Dynamics 365 offering, the latest solution will include the following:

Microsoft embedded computer-telephony interface, softphone, and single-sign-on;

Automated Microsoft screen-pop for accounts, contacts, opportunities, or leads;

Natively integrated Administrative Call Center Portal to seamlessly manage interactive voice response system call flows, agents, phone numbers, and queues;

Intelligent and skills-based routing of calls using Microsoft 365 data and objects;

Integrated click-to-call or automated dialing of Microsoft leads or contacts; and

Fully integrated real-time and historical reporting, including speech and IVR analytics.