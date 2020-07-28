Prolifiq Integrates Relationship Map with Quip

Prolifiq has enhanced Prolifiq Relationship Map to boost sales productivity and 360-degree engagement with customers across Salesforce's Sales and Service Clouds and Quip. Relationship Map integration with Quip enables reps to build key account plans with Salesforce contact records from within Sales Cloud and Quip. Contact records can be maintained within either platform because updates are bidirectional .

Built on the Salesforce Platform, Relationship Map is currently available on AppExchange.

The integration with Quip enables sales and customer success teams to bring their contacts to life across Salesforce Sales Cloud and Quip. Users can manage contacts and relationship maps inside Quip or Sales and Service Cloud from any device or location. They can identify champions, earmark supporters, flag blockers, and develop actionable insights.