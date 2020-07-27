Invoca Announces Summer 2020 Product Release

Invoca, a provider of artificial intelligence-powered call tracking and conversational analytics, today launched its Summer 2020 product release with simplified and automated call tracking for multilocation businesses, expanded technology integrations, and continued innovation around Signal Discovery.

"Consumer needs and behaviors are changing rapidly, and we have set the pace for innovation in call tracking and conversational analytics to make sure our customers can remain agile and continue to succeed," said Nathan Ziv, vice president of product management at Invoca, in a statement. "Our Summer 2020 release automates and simplifies previously complex processes and makes data accessible across more platforms, allowing our customers to get more value from conversational data with less effort."

With the simplified and automated call tracking for multi-location businesses, companies can do the following:

Automated phone number management: Companies with multiple agents, offices, or franchises benefit from automatic detection of new phone numbers and are notified anytime a number is updated.

More flexible reporting: Companies can now control and manage the call data each user sees within the platform. Reporting data can be segmented by location, region, manager, etc.

User management with a single file upload.

Invoca's Summer 2020 release also includes new integrations with Decibel, Snapchat, and Impact, to go along with previously supported integrations with Adobe Analytics, Google AdWords, Bing, Facebook, and more.

The release also includes Signal Discovery enhancements to uncover topics and patterns in customer conversations. A new annual subscription enables users to analyze conversations for different time periods throughout the year, like before and after a major product launch.