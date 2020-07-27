The Leading Companies and Hottest Trends and Technologies in Customer Service, Marketing, and Sales: The 2020 CRM Top 100

We’re pleased to unveil our second annual “CRM Top 100” issue, in which we highlight the leading companies and hottest trends and technologies in customer service, marketing, and sales—the three pillars of CRM.

When 2020 started, it seemed clear the trends of recent years—artificial intelligence, mobile and omnichannel technologies, the cloud—would remain fertile growth areas. Then COVID-19 hit and shut everything down, and suddenly all of these technologies became dramatically more critical to every aspect of business. Cloud contact center systems have enabled agents to work remotely and continue serving as essential sources of information; collaborative tools like Zoom and Microsoft Teams have allowed sales reps to virtually connect with colleagues, customers, and prospects; and AI-powered messaging apps, chatbots, and voice search have become key parts of forward-looking marketing strategies.

Read on for more about how AI and other technologies and trends are reshaping the ways in which companies and their customers interact in the new normal, as well as our list of the top 100 solution providers that are making these changes possible. For a more complete list of all of the CRM companies that we have identified, download the entire 2020 Buyers’ Guide & Directory, complete with expanded categories.

The Top Customer Service Trends: Contact Centers Grow Use of the Cloud, AI, and Other Technologies



The Top Marketing Trends: Automation and AI Are the 'New Normal'

The Top Sales Trends: COVID-19 Drives to Changes to Sales Solutions Road Maps

The 2020 CRM Top 100 Companies in Customer Service, Marketing, and Sales