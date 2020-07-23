Medallia and Ipsos Partner on Medallia Total Healthcare Experience
Medallia, an experience management company, has partnered with Ipsos to launch Medallia Total Healthcare Experience, combining Medallia Experience Cloud with Ipsos' ability to administer most Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (CAHPS) surveys.
The Medallia and Ipsos combination enables healthcare providers to capture rich patient experience signals with video, audio, and text across the entire patient journey.
"The COVID pandemic has accelerated fundamental change in healthcare, patient experience, and telehealth. The combination of Medallia and Ipsos gives providers essential insights into patient sentiment and satisfaction," said Leslie Stretch, Medallia's CEO, in a statement.
"Ipsos has a decades-long CAHPS and healthcare consultancy practice, and we are looking forward to working with Medallia to bring our combined capabilities to healthcare systems," said Katie Joyce, executive vice president at Ipsos, in a statement.
