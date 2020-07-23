Medallia and Ipsos Partner on Medallia Total Healthcare Experience

Medallia, an experience management company, has partnered with Ipsos to launch Medallia Total Healthcare Experience, combining Medallia Experience Cloud with Ipsos' ability to administer most Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (CAHPS) surveys.

The Medallia and Ipsos combination enables healthcare providers to capture rich patient experience signals with video, audio, and text across the entire patient journey.