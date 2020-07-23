Insightly Updates Mobile CRM App

Insightly is launching the next-generation of its iOS and Android mobile app that combines its CRM platform with fully integrated project management.

"Companies today are forced to be mobile and do business outside of the office, so a robust mobile application that puts customer information at the core is critical," said Anthony Smith, founder and CEO of Insightly, in a statement. "Our approach is particularly unique because the protection of customer data is the foundation of our mobile app, just as it is for our platform. By delivering highly secure mobile access that is also fast and equipped to manage large amounts of data, the Insightly Mobile App puts the management of the customer journey at your fingertips."

Key features of the new mobile app include the following:

Enhanced security, with advanced permissions functionality that enables businesses to capture different roles within CRM and ensure that each role only sees the customers data that is relevant to it.

Increased speed;

The ability to scale to CRM data sets in the millions of records with no synchronization;

Access to all of the dashboards available in Insightly CRM directly on their mobile devices; and

The ability to carry all views and dashboards created for the web automatically into the new mobile app.