Terminus Introduces Engagement Hub

Terminus, an account-based marketing (ABM) platform provider, today introduced the Terminus Engagement Hub, an all-in-one full-funnel ABM platform that combines powerful data and attribution capabilities with advertising, email, web, and chat experiences.

Terminus Engagement Hub helps companies run coordinated, multichannel marketing campaigns. The Summer Release of the Terminus Platform brings the recently acquired Terminus Chat offering to market as part of the Engagement Hub and adds a host of enhancements to existing capabilities, including Trended ABM Scorecards, and new target account list building rules in a unified interface.

"ABM is more than a marketing strategy; it's a business strategy. And it's more important than ever," said Bryan Wade, Terminus' chief product officer, in a statement. "Marketers are challenged to nurture an existing customer base while still driving quality top-of-funnel activity, all in a digital world. Now with the Terminus Engagement Hub, our customers can own every point of engagement with target audiences and track all activity at the account-level in a single platform. Full-funnel ABM is now easier than ever."

New Capabilities in the Terminus Engagement Hub include the following:

Integrated, full-funnel account-based platform. This release enables customers to access the Data Studio, all engagement channels, and the Measurement Studio through a connected user experience.

Terminus Chat.

Enhanced ABM Scorecard with trends to identify success across market segments over time, prove value, track win rates, and compare performance to prior periods.

Improved actioning in Data Studio, which allows users to filter accounts based on advertising performance and engagement metrics for next-best actions.

New list building functionality in Data Studio, which enables users to import and connect Salesforce Account IDs and push lists across engagement channels while also connecting those audiences to powerful measurement and attribution analytics.