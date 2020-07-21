6sense Launches Native Retargeting
Account-based marketing solutions provider 6sense today introduced Native Retargeting, which enables 6sense customers to programmatically serve display ads to all website visitors or visitors from target accounts.
Native Retargeting is entirely self-service and uses an integrated intent network, patented account identification, and patented approach to delivering artificial intelligence-driven buying stage predictions to identify, prioritize, and engage ideal customer profile (ICP) accounts that exhibit purchase intent. Native Retargeting also leverages 6sense's account-based ad reporting to help marketers understand the reach and impact of campaigns on overall account engagement.
"Our strategy is to provide customers access to the broadest network of advertising inventory and then overlay our patented company identification and AI capabilities to ensure campaigns reach their ideal accounts and personas and generate the highest possible ROI," said Viral Bajaria, chief technology officer and co-founder of 6sense, in a statement. "Marketers of any experience level can use 6sense to launch micro-targeted, programmatic display campaigns for buyers across all stages of the purchase journey. Recognition from industry analysts, combined with the results our customers are generating, shows that our industry-leading intent, account identification, predictive, and display capabilities set 6sense apart from the competition."
