6sense Launches Native Retargeting

Account-based marketing solutions provider 6sense today introduced Native Retargeting, which enables 6sense customers to programmatically serve display ads to all website visitors or visitors from target accounts.

Native Retargeting is entirely self-service and uses an integrated intent network, patented account identification, and patented approach to delivering artificial intelligence-driven buying stage predictions to identify, prioritize, and engage ideal customer profile (ICP) accounts that exhibit purchase intent. Native Retargeting also leverages 6sense's account-based ad reporting to help marketers understand the reach and impact of campaigns on overall account engagement.