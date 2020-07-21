SMG Introduces Business Intelligence Software
Service Management Group (SMG), a customer, patient, and employee experience management firm, has introduced business intelligence software to help companies surface insights across the customer journey. Marrying experience management data with disparate third-party datasets, the solution provides a unified view of the cross-channel experience for both purchasers and non-purchasers.
Complementing the smg360 reporting platform and its differentiated service model, SMG's business intelligence software can segment multiple datasets in a central reporting dashboard using dynamic filters and visualizations to surface real-time insights across the customer journey. It also lets companies conduct more in-depth analyses, including enterprise-wide performance assessments, customer segmentation research, predictive financial linkage modelling, and detailed market trend analyses and ingest data from disparate sources and customize datasets to meet unique research challenges.
"The proliferation of feedback channels and consumer datasets has introduced new challenges for experience management professionals," said SMG's vice president of product management, Bennett Gamel, in a statement. "Our business intelligence solution was designed to help brands integrate multiple data sources, analyze cross-enterprise customer-related data, and more efficiently surface answers to complex business problems."
Related Articles
SMG Adds Data Integrations
27 May 2020
SMG's new data integrations help companies manage third-party delivery ratings and reviews.