SMG Introduces Business Intelligence Software

Service Management Group (SMG), a customer, patient, and employee experience management firm, has introduced business intelligence software to help companies surface insights across the customer journey. Marrying experience management data with disparate third-party datasets, the solution provides a unified view of the cross-channel experience for both purchasers and non-purchasers.

Complementing the smg360 reporting platform and its differentiated service model, SMG's business intelligence software can segment multiple datasets in a central reporting dashboard using dynamic filters and visualizations to surface real-time insights across the customer journey. It also lets companies conduct more in-depth analyses, including enterprise-wide performance assessments, customer segmentation research, predictive financial linkage modelling, and detailed market trend analyses and ingest data from disparate sources and customize datasets to meet unique research challenges.