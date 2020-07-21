Prolifiq Updates Sales Enablement Apps on Salesforce AppExchange

Prolifiq has launched the summer releases of Prolifiq Crush, Prolifiq Relationship Map, and Prolifiq Ace on Salesforce AppExchange.

Prolifiq Crush, its key account management app has received usability enhancements throughout Crush SWOT Analysis, Crush Cross-Sell, and Crush Influence Chart.

Prolifiq added the Crush Influence Chart to Prolifiq Relationship Map. This combination enables sales and customer success teams to view and manage their relationships with two highly visual and complementary tools. Other enhancements allow users to save settings for each map, show or hide parents on organizational charts, use the new overview feature to pan across large maps, set the orientation of a map to horizontal or vertical, and add placeholders to identify key contacts that need to be identified or new positions that need to be filled.

Prolifiq updated its Ace digital content management app's Ace Content Adviser with a relevant content feature that recommends content wherever users are working in Salesforce Sales Cloud or Salesforce Service Cloud, such as accounts, plans, contacts, industries and opportunities. Ace Engage was also enhanced to associate and report activity, such as email sends, clicks and views, with contact records. Additional content email security protections have also been introduced.