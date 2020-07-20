Medallia Launches Digital Disruption Quickstart
Medallia, a provider of customer experience management, has launched Digital Disruption Quickstart to provide companies real-time insight into what customers experience on their websites and empowering them to optimize their digital offerings.
Medallia Digital Disruption Quickstart includes always-on and intercept surveys to capture feedback in context, an out-of-the box integration with Adobe Experience Platform Launch to help companies personalize the web experience, and text analytics and artificial intelligence-powered insight to uncover and address the biggest issues.
"Digital disruption accelerated overnight as consumers have shifted their buying behaviors online. From healthcare and insurance websites, restaurant takeout and grocery shopping, to retail and car buying, digital engagement is spiking. Brands have one chance to make a positive online impression and now, more than ever, they need to understand what their customers need and what intelligent actions are required to deliver on those needs," said Sheri Kahn, senior vice president of product marketing at Medallia, in a statement.
"Brands are in the midst of digital disruption as customers have shifted purchasing behavior to online channels," said Cody Crnkovich, head of platform partners and strategy at Adobe, in a statement. "By tying customer feedback from Medallia's Digital Disruption Quickstart to Adobe Experience Cloud through Experience Platform Launch, brands gain deeper insight into customer behavior—the why behind the what—and can take the actions required to meet fast-changing customer expectations."
"Medallia Digital has made it easy for Dick's Sporting Goods to identify when, where, and how to optimize our digital experience. With targeted abandonment logic, we defined various demographics and customer types for tailored digital experiences and discovered new ideas for digital engagement," said Miche Dwenger, vice president of e-commerce experience at Dick's Sporting Goods, in a statement.