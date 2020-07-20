Medallia Launches Digital Disruption Quickstart

Medallia, a provider of customer experience management, has launched Digital Disruption Quickstart to provide companies real-time insight into what customers experience on their websites and empowering them to optimize their digital offerings.

Medallia Digital Disruption Quickstart includes always-on and intercept surveys to capture feedback in context, an out-of-the box integration with Adobe Experience Platform Launch to help companies personalize the web experience, and text analytics and artificial intelligence-powered insight to uncover and address the biggest issues.