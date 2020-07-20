InetSoft's 2020 Release Broadens Access to Data Intelligence
InetSoft Technology, a provider of data intelligence, analytics, and reporting, launched its 2020 Release with an expanded data ecosystem, including connections to 73 cloud-based enterprise applications and six advanced chart types.
The data connectors include the following:
- Adobe Analytics;
- Campaign Monitor;
- Facebook;
- FreshBooks;
- Google Analytics;
- Hubspot;
- QuickBooks Online;
- Salesforce; and
- Survey Monkey.
The new chart types are the following:
- Box;
- Treemap;
- Sunburst;
- Icicle;
- Circle Packing; and
- Marimekko.
"The power and flexibility of our data mashup engine has been a crucial differentiator for our business intelligence platform, so the broadening of enterprise data source connectivity to proprietary application providers is a natural development," said Mark Flaherty, chief marketing officer at InetSoft, in a statement. "And with the addition of new chart types, we believe organizations of all sizes have a great option for building analyses and dashboards that generate insights from the widest possible view of their business."