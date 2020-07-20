-->
  • July 20, 2020

InetSoft's 2020 Release Broadens Access to Data Intelligence

InetSoft Technology, a provider of data intelligence, analytics, and reporting, launched its 2020 Release with an expanded data ecosystem, including connections to 73 cloud-based enterprise applications and six advanced chart types.

The data connectors include the following:

  • Adobe Analytics;
  • Campaign Monitor;
  • Facebook;
  • FreshBooks;
  • Google Analytics;
  • Hubspot;
  • QuickBooks Online;
  • Salesforce; and
  • Survey Monkey.

The new chart types are the following:

  • Box;
  • Treemap;
  • Sunburst;
  • Icicle;
  • Circle Packing; and
  • Marimekko.

"The power and flexibility of our data mashup engine has been a crucial differentiator for our business intelligence platform, so the broadening of enterprise data source connectivity to proprietary application providers is a natural development," said Mark Flaherty, chief marketing officer at InetSoft, in a statement. "And with the addition of new chart types, we believe organizations of all sizes have a great option for building analyses and dashboards that generate insights from the widest possible view of their business."

CRM Covers
Free
for qualified subscribers
Subscribe Now Current Issue Past Issues
Best Practices Series
CRM Web Events
Reports & Research