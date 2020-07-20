InetSoft's 2020 Release Broadens Access to Data Intelligence

InetSoft Technology, a provider of data intelligence, analytics, and reporting, launched its 2020 Release with an expanded data ecosystem, including connections to 73 cloud-based enterprise applications and six advanced chart types.

The data connectors include the following:

Adobe Analytics;

Campaign Monitor;

Facebook;

FreshBooks;

Google Analytics;

Hubspot;

QuickBooks Online;

Salesforce; and

Survey Monkey.

The new chart types are the following:

Box;

Treemap;

Sunburst;

Icicle;

Circle Packing; and

Marimekko.