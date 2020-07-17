eGain Adds Google Business Messages Support

eGain, a provider of customer engagement solutions, now supports Google's Business Messages for conversational customer service and engagement, as part of the eGain Messaging Hub. Contact centers can also integrate the interactions with other touchpoints for a complete view of the customer.

With the solution, customers will be able to interact with businesses on their Android mobile devices through Google Business Messages, from entry points such as Google Search and Google Maps.

The solution includes the following:

Artificial intelligence-powered routing based on real-time conversational analytics, customer preference and business context;

Guided conversations with built-in virtual assistant, AI, and knowledge;

Rich customer experiences with payment support, deep links, structured response, map, and search;

Process guidance; and

Granular, connected analytics to optimize conversational effectiveness and operational efficiency.

The eGain Messaging Hub offers capabilities for messaging-based conversational automation. Built on a Bring Your Own Bot (BYOB) architecture, it lets users add new messaging touchpoints while leveraging eGain's unified omnichannel platform for AI, knowledge, and analytics.