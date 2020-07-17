LiveRamp Acquires Acuity Data
Data platforms provider LiveRamp has acquired Acuity Data. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Acuity will become part of LiveRamp Safe Haven to supercharge its retail trade analytics capabilities.
"With Acuity Data, LiveRamp will enable better reporting, insights, and collaboration for retailers and [consumer packaged goods companies], bridging the gap between trade and media by bringing consumers' digital signals and retail transaction data together in a privacy-conscious manner,"Vihan Sharma, managing director of LiveRamp's European operations, said in a blog post. "Companies that leverage Safe Haven's richer set of analytics and reporting capabilities will have a deeper understanding of how consumers' online engagement informs their offline purchases."