Conga Unveils First Product Updates as a Combined Company

Conga, a digital transformation provider, has enhanced its entire product suite following its recent merger with Apttus.

The company unveiled the updates today at Reimagine 2020, its first event following the merger.

The updates span Conga's end-to-end suite and are designed to help organizations collaborate to fast-track deal opportunities. They include the following:

Online Contract Collaboration, allowing users to share comments and swap clauses with approved language on a web version of contracts with teams across the organization, including sales, finance, and procurement;

Mobile Alerts via Max AI, allowing users to receive AI-based mobile alerts from Salesforce, Slack, or Microsoft Teams when an agreement or quote status changes and take action from within the respective mobile app;

Intelligent Discovery, to detect more than 1,000 contract provisions and create custom models for new provisions, with support for contracts in multiple languages;

Grid and Orchestrate, to automate manual contract and quoting processes and cope with budgetary cutbacks through bulk action capabilities;

Turbo MicroServices, to improve pricing and configuration performance for complex quoting challenges with thousands of line items and millions of pricing and configuration rules; and

Advanced Approval Workflows, to provide a point-and-click, no-code experience and sophisticated contract approval workflows to support the increasing amount of remote work.