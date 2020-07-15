UserTesting Launches July 2020 Human Insight Platform Release

UserTesting, a provider of on-demand human insights, has added features to its Human Insight Platform as part of the July 2020 product release.

Whether reaching and testing with new audiences through My Panel or applying the latest country targeting filters, UserTesting helps companies target, recruit, and fulfill user tests. The latest machine learning feature helps users get insights quicker and conduct high-impact sentiment analysis.

The new features include the following:

My Panel, which allows companies to test with their own audiences and capture feedback from customers, partners, employees, and more. They can target ideal participants with custom filters built from their own unique attributes. UserTesting takes care of test distribution and scheduling live conversations and handles notifications and incentive payments.

The Suggested Sentiment feature, powered by artificial intelligence, which can automatically identify areas where test participants express negative or positive sentiment. Visible green and red indicators help users understand feedback at a glance and navigate to key insights. This capability is made possible by UserTesting's acquisition of Truthlab last year.

Camera-based testing on mobile devices.

Jira integration that lets users add video clips to Jira issues and view these clips without leaving the Jira interface. This complements previous integrations with Slack, Trello, and Adobe XD.

Additional country targeting filters for Argentina, Austria, Colombia, Costa Rica, Denmark, Greece, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Poland, Saudi Arabia, Switzerland, Thailand, and the United Arab Emirates. This brings the total number of countries supported to 30.